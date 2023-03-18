Pirates gets closer to second place finish after defeating SuperSport.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates took a step closer to their main goal of finishing the DStv Premiership season in second place after edging SuperSport United 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was a game which Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was determined to win, and he was happy with the victory as he aims for a second place finish in the league in order to qualify for the Caf Champions.

Pirates remain in third place on the log with 37 points, just two points behind SuperSport, who are in second spot with 39 points after 23 games.

The Buccaneers were a better side in terms of attack in the first half, with the home side spending most of the time in the SuperSport half. But even with the ball possession in their favour they just couldn’t make it count as most of their chances went into waste, while SuperSport were trying to find their feet.



Pirates first real chance came in the 20th minute after Monnapule Saleng spotted Kermit Erasmus inside the box, but the striker’s shot was blocked by the United’s defence.

SuperSport were struggling to create any real chances, but they got a glorious opportunity when Zakhele Lepasa was put through on goal with only the keeper to beat, but he took his shot wide.

Pirates would go on to finish the first half stronger than Matsatsantsa, but they just couldn’t find the back of the net as the tie went into the break goalless.

In the second half, it was Pirates again who began the threats, as Saleng had an opportunity at goals, but his shot went wide in the 51st minute, just before Innocent Maela’s dangerous cross inside the box, but Thembinkosi Lorch was late for the ball.

SuperSport also came close to scoring after Grant Magerman played a delicious ball inside the box, but, there none of the SuperSport players were there to try and score in the 69th minute. It seemed like there was no goal going to be scored in this game and the match would end up 0-0, but that was until Saleng was fouled inside the box and won a penalty for Bucs in the 78th minute.

Defender Tapelo Xoki stepped up to take the spot-kick and he made no mistake as beat Ricardo Goss on his left side to make sure Pirates walkaway with three points on the day.