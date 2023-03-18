Maart late penalty secures vital win for Chiefs against Maritzburg

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It was not a performance to remember but Kaizer Chiefs did enough to get the three points and keep their winning run going with a 3-2 win over Maritzburg United on Saturday night.



Maritzburg gave a spirited fight and will be left to rue their mistakes as they continue to fight for their lives in the DStv premiership with seven games to the end.



With a little stroke of luck, Chiefs managed to get the three points but they will have a lot of home work to do going forward. They remain forth on the same points as Orlando Pirates above them.



Chiefs once again got the start they would have wanted when they took the lead just three minutes into the game.



The goal was scored by Keagan Dolly who finished off a counter attack move, sending his effort past Ricardo Leaner from a Ashley Du Preez cross.



And a little over five minutes later, they were 2-0 up. This was after Christian Saile showed his class.

The Congolese striker got the ball outside the Maritzburg box, and he beat a defender as he set the ball to his left and sent a low shot strait into the net.



But a little over five minutes later, Maritzburg cut the lead in half. Mogmad De Goede beat the Chiefs defenders to a header from a corner to make it 2-1.



And five minutes to the end, Maritzburg drew level. Amadou Soukouma scored with a brilliantly taken free kick just outside the Chiefs box.



The earlier stages of the second half dwindled into chaos with neither side playing with any rhythm as they looked to avoid conceding.



Chiefs were awarded a controversial penalty in the 70th minute after a scramble in the Maritzburg box.

The referee looked to be unsure of his decision as he confrimed it with his assistants.



But the decision stood and Yusuf Maart converted the spot kick to give Chiefs the lead again.



Chiefs held on despite Maritzburg throwing everything at them towards the end of the game.



The win keeps them in contention for a second spot finish. Maritzburg remain in the relegation zone.