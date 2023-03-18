Folz points at AmaZulu’s lack of sharpness for Stellies loss

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC coach Romain Folz will soon run out of excuses as his team continue to fire blanks in the DStv Premiership.

ALSO READ: Riveiro has high hopes for Makgopa at Pirates despite lack of game time

The Durban side were taken to the cleaners by Stellenbosch FC on Friday night, beating them 2-0 to add onto Folz’s problems.

The young coach looks to be out of depth and blamed the defeat on their lack of goals up front.

“Our first half was good. We created good chances to score,” said the French-Moroccan mentor after the game.

“In one, it hit the post and the other was a one v one situation against the keeper while it was still 0-0.

“But after that we fell into their trap. We knew they would capitalise on every transition.

“And once we left the space behind, you know they would run into that. Our balance in the second half was very poor.

“So now it is about us finding the correct formula to make sure we have balance in such situations,” added Folz.

He said Stellies had one plan and they were aware of it, but still allowed them to execute it the way they wanted.

“According to them, they have won one plan which they stuck to. But we knew about it.

“And we gave them the opportunity to execute their plan, and they did it well.

“Our distances on how to prevent people running into space were too far too big,” said Folz.

The loss has left Usuthu closer to the relegation places than the top four which Folz has been mandated to achieve this season.

AmaZulu’s Caf competitions dreams disappearing

They are seven points away from 15th placed Maritzburg United. And that distance could be cut shorter should the Maritzburg win against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday evening.

Usuthu are now 11 points behind second placed SuperSport United who could also increase the distance if they win against Orlando Pirates.

The AmaZulu management have professed their wish for the team to return to the Caf club competitions, but Folz seems to be struggling to make it happen.

For this to happen, they need to finish third or above in the league as they are already out of the Nedbank Cup.

Folz insisted that scoring remains the hindrance to his team’s progression this season.

ALSO READ: Relegation scare intensifies for Swallows after Arrows defeat

“Again it comes back to the same issue that we had recently. With the chances we had we should have been first to score,” he said.

AmaZulu have some of the admirable striker in the league with Lehlohono Majoro, Gabadinho Mhango and Bongi Ntuli.