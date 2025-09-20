Pirates looking for positive start in CAF Champions League

Bucs are expecting a tough clash against the Lesotho champions.

Orlando Pirates will be looking for a positive start to their CAF Champions League campaign when they face Lioli of Lesotho in a preliminary round first leg today.



The game is set to take place at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein this afternoon at 3pm.



Lioli, like the Lesotho national team during their FIFA World Cup qualifiers, will be playing their home match against Pirates in South Africa due to a lack of suitable venues in their home country.



Speaking to the Pirates media ahead of the clash, Ncikazi said they are expecting a tough clash against the Lesotho champions.



“It’s a competition of champions from each country. We know how good they (Lioli) are. [They have a] South African coach and a South African Player of the Season. So, one, it’s a tough opponent. Very organised defensively, good on transition and a direct approach,” said Ncikazi.



“The Champions League is not easy, it’s not easy to play against the champions of another country, but Orlando Pirates must rein in Africa if we are good enough. It’s the start of the campaign and we want to start well but getting the points away from home and continue with the journey.”

New jersey numbers for Champs League

Meanwhile, Pirates have revealed the players’ jersey numbers for this season’s CAF Champions League.



While most squad members retain their squad numbers, there has also been some shuffling around with some players set to show up in different digits to those assigned to them for domestic action.

Among the newly-signed players, Sihle Nduli takes over the number 8 jersey as he vacates the number 30 for fellow midfielder Cemran Dansin. Sipho Mbule meanwhile swaps his number 23 for the number 22, with defender Siyabonga Ndlozi taking over the former.

Further changes include the number 4 jersey which has been handed over to Abdoulaye Mariko, while the number 13 has been assigned to Nkosikhona Ndaba.

Among outfield players returning for another continental campaign with the Soweto Giants, Patrick Maswanganyi retains the number 10, having worn it the previous season. His number 28 will be taken over by fellow Thembisa native, Kamogelo Sebelebele.

Like Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng also keeps his number 3 shirt from the last campaign, while striker Boitumelo Radiopane takes on the 33 jersey, having worn number 42 in league and domestic cup competition. Bucs number 37 Thabiso Lebitso will take over the 14 jersey, with club vice captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi grabbing the number 6.



There have also been changes among the goalkeepers, with Melusi Buthelezi assigned the number 1 shirt. Siyabonga Dladla swaps his number 40 for the number 31 shirt with Sipho Chaine the only one retaining his original number among the Pirates shot-stoppers.

