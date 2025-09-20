Chiefs eyeing victory over Kabuscorp in Confed Cup clash

Kaze said Chiefs are looking for a positive result from this “difficult” match.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says Amakhosi are ready for the challenge that lies ahead in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first-leg clash against Kabuscorp.



Chiefs face the Angolan outfit at the 11 de Novembro Stadium this afternoon (kickoff is at 5pm).



Speaking ahead of the clash, Kaze said Chiefs are looking for a positive result from this “difficult” match.

“We have had a very good journey and we are happy to be here in Angola to start our continental campaign,” Kaze told reporters in Naturena this week before their trip to Angola.



“We know it is going to be a very difficult game but we are prepared for it., but we know that Kabuscorp are a very big team here in Angola and we respect them. But we are here to make sure that we get a positive result and look forward to the second leg too.”

Nabi not in Angola with the team

Kaze will lead Chiefs alongside fellow assistant coach Khalil Ben Yousef today in the absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi who is currently negotiating his exit from the club.



The Burundian coach added that Amakhosi are looking forward to playing at the 11 de Novembro Stadium having played at the venue twice before.

Chiefs on Friday stopped short of saying Nabi is no longer their head coach, but admitted that he was currently not coaching the side.

“This is our third time playing at the venue. We played against Petro (Atletico) there in 2021 and we are looking forward to playing there again,” he said,



“They (Kabuscorp) seem to be a team in good form after winning their last two games and it’s an away game where the opposition have the advantage of knowing the conditions better so we are determined to cope with the pressure. It has been four years since we played in this competition so I would say we mostly need to manage ourselves well to win this game.”