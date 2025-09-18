Lioli FC coach welcomes ‘big test’ against Orlando Pirates

The preliminary round first leg clash is set to take place at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates begin their CAF Champions League campaign with a clash against Lesotho champions Lioli FC this coming weekend.



The preliminary round first leg clash will take place at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday (kickoff is at 3pm).



Lioli, like the Lesotho national team during their FIFA World Cup qualifiers, will be playing their home match against Pirates in South Africa due to a lack of suitable venues in their home country.



Pirates come into this clash high on confidence following their morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Mbombela Stadium last weekend.



While they are clear favorites due to their superior squad and experience in this continental competition, Pirates cannot underestimate their opponents. Lioli have won the Lesotho Premier League twice in a row and therefore cannot be taken lightly.



Last season, eventual champions Pyramids FC knocked out Pirates in the semifinals. It was a painful defeat for Pirates because the 3-2 semi-final second-leg loss against the Egyptian side was their first, and it proved costly as it led to their elimination.

Ouaddou asks for patience

Ahead of the Lioli clash, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has asked for patience as he tries to do better than his predecessor Jose Riveiro and reach the final of the CAF Champions League.



“In football you need patience sometimes. When you come into a club that has 10 new players and you need to implement a philosophy, game model – I don’t say philosophy because Jose [Riveiro] did a very good job, so it’s important to keep the legacy but bring new weapon for the team to be more dangerous,” said Ouaddou.

‘It’s a big test’

Lioli coach Bongani Maseko has admitted that his side is facing a daunting task to beat Pirates and move to the second round of the competition.



“It is a big test but one that helps us grow. We welcome this challenge to measure ourselves against the best,” Maseko told Lesotho Times.



“Playing against tough opponents forces you to raise your level technically, tactically, mentally, and physically. You come out stronger.

“We want to compete, not just participate. The technical team has already started preparing players mentally, with motivation, tactical clarity, and a fearless mindset,” he added, who will be leading a team for the first time in the Champions League in his coaching career.