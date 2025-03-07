Nasreddine Nabi is a PR nightmare for Kaizer Chiefs

It seems as if the 59-year-old underestimated the daunting task of bringing back the glory days at Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is fast becoming a favourite amongst members of the media, and that is due to the fact that the man gives headlines for days.



I was at the post-match press conference after Chiefs’ 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, and I couldn’t believe he said that he could be earning more elsewhere.



As much as journalists love the headline-making Nabi because of his lack of tact, I can only imagine what a PR nightmare he must be for the Amakhosi communications department. The Tunisian coach basically told Chiefs fans that he’s not short of options and could be earning three times more than he’s currently being paid at the Soweto giants.

To be fair to him, I initially thought there was a message he was trying to drive home. Upon reflection, I don’t think there’s any positive aspect to what he said. It goes without saying that top coaches need to have a bit of arrogance about them, but let’s be clear here, Nabi hasn’t done anything special since arriving in South African football to make such statements.

For example, if it were coach Pitso Mosimane making such utterances, perhaps he could be excused because his CV points to the fact that he’s an elite manager and a serial winner, both on the African continent and abroad. To back up this point, that’s the reason why no other local team has been able to afford him in the last couple of seasons.

Nabi’s ill-timed comments took away from what was a credible performance despite being on the receiving end of a narrow defeat against the Brazilians. Judging by how they stayed behind after the final whistle to sing and cheer for the players, it was clear that even the Khosi nation was encouraged by the performance despite the defeat.

Nabi missed a moment to plead for patience because there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. Going public about receiving better offers undermines the club and everyone associated with it. Chiefs are arguably the biggest football brand in the PSL.

Nabi is detached from reality if he thinks the club’s supporters will back a coach who throws his perceived value in their faces. He’s leading a project that has been trophyless for 10 years, and questions will be asked if Chiefs get dumped out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday by Stellenbosch FC.

The season-ending cup competition is their only realistic chance of silverware in what remains of the current season.



It seems as if the 59-year-old underestimated the daunting task of bringing back the glory days at Naturena and the scrutiny that comes with it. He was responding to the criticism he’s been receiving following the seesaw campaign in his first year as Chiefs manager.

Despite winning the league, Stuart Baxter was not spared from criticism due to the direct style of play under his tenure. There’s been some progress since Nabi took over but the club’s history demands excellence and good is not good enough at Chiefs.