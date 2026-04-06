Pirates looking to keep pressure on Sundowns in title race

Just two points separate the Buccaneers from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to keep the league title race alive when they host Golden Arrows at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening {kick-off is at 7.30pm).Just two points separate the Buccaneers from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns as the Betway Premiership returns following the FIFA international break and the Nedbank Cup semifinal clashes.

ALSO READ: Jet-setter Mbokazi earns praise after Chicago Fire winDepending on the outcome of the other game between Sundowns and Durban City, which takes place on the same day, Pirates could move to the top of the table with a win against Abafana Bes’thende.

Miguel Cardoso’s Sundowns remain on course to lift a record ninth straight league title after claiming the top spot following a 4-1 victory over Chippa United on Good Friday.

‘It’s a marathon race’

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, however, has not given up hope of winning his first league title since taking over from Jose Riveiro at the beginning of the current season. “The PSL is a stronger league. It’s very tight this season, it’s a marathon race. In a marathon, you don’t have to calm down in terms of rhythm and winning,” explained Ouaddou.”We need to give our best in every game and take points. In the end, we’ll see.”

Pirates have been in remarkable form heading into the international break, and the question now is whether they can pick up where they left off.

Their most recent league outing was a 6-0 demolition of TS Galaxy away from home on 22 March, a result that sent a clear message to Sundowns that they will fight until the end for the title.

Prior to the game against Galaxy, the Buccaneers beat Polokwane City 2-1 away, dispatched Richards Bay 2-0 at home and hammered Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium.

Arrows, by contrast, have had a season of inconsistency.

Eight wins, four draws and 10 defeats tell the story of a side that can beat anyone on their day but too often fall short when it matters.

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Head-to-head statistics favour the Buccaneers going into this clash as they are unbeaten against Abafana Besthende in the last nine matches since 2021. Pirates have won all five of their last meetings with Arrows, making them clear favourites to win this match.

Ouaddou’s charges won 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban in November last year.