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Chiefs fight back to cruise past Orbit again

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

4 minute read

6 April 2026

04:56 pm

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Amakhosi have scored seven goal in two matches against Orbit this season.

Mduduzi Shabalala - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ Mduduzi Shabalala celebrates scoring his side’s second goal in their 3-1 win over Orbit College on Monday. Picture: Backpagepix

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Kaizer Chiefs must wish they could play Orbit College FC every week. 

Amakhosi have generally struggled for goals this season, but not against these Betway Premiership strugglers. 

Chiefs battle back

Chiefs stormed back to beat Orbit 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha yesterday. This was only the second time Chiefs have scored more than two goals in all competitions this season. 

The other occasion, you guessed it, was a 4-1 win at home to Orbit on November 4. Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala and Siphesihle Ndlovu all got on the scoresheet yesterday in what was Chiefs’ third Premiership win on the spin. 

Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze’s side have bounced back well from a horrible run of form and now look well set to make a charge for a spot in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup. 

Orbit got off to the better start, with South African Under-20 striker Thabang Mahlangu impressing on his first start for a side he joined on loan from Siwelele FC in the January transfer window. 

In the opening minute, Mahlangu almost burst clear of the Chiefs defence, but Given Msimango did well to get back and clear the danger. 

Five minutes later, Mahlangu spun on the edge of the box and hammered in a low shot that cannoned out off the post. 

The Amajita striker was finding plenty of space and should have done better than put a free header over the bar in the 15th minute. 

Chiefs were rattled, and Msimango was booked for holding back Mahlangu in the 21st minute. 

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Orbit strike

From the resulting free kick Lebohang Lesako curled the ball in and Mbulelo Wagaba’s header somehow beat Bruce Bvuma at his near post. It was a poor error from the Amakhosi goalkeeper, who got both hands to the ball but allowed it to wriggle into the net. 

Duba went down under Realeboga Potsana’s challenge claiming a penalty not long after that, and Chiefs grew into the game as the half wore on. 

Chiefs grew into the game as the half wore on. Lesako was booked for a cynical tackle on Mduduzi Shabalala in the 38th minute. 

Duba does it again

And five minutes later Chiefs were level. A fine low whipped ball into the penalty area from Bradley Cross found Duba, who controlled and volleyed past Chibwe. It was Duba’s second goal in as many matches after also netting in the 2-0 win over Magesi on March 21.

Chiefs continued to put pressure on after the break, but it was Orbit who almost scored on a counter in the 51st minute, Wagaba hammering a shot just wide of the far post. 

Amakhosi should have gone in front in the 66th minute. Goldy Lilepo played in Mduduzi Shabalala, but with Chibwe hurtling off his line, the Chiefs attacking midfielder couldn’t hit the target. 

Shabalala made amends three minutes later, however. Thabiso Monyane’s low cross was superbly dummied by Duba, and Amakhosi attacking midfielder turned the ball past Chibwe. 

Ndlovu grabbed the third after coming off the bench, drilling home Flavio Da Silva’s fine flick on the edge of the box. 

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

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