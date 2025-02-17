Revealed – why Ditlhokwe was sold by Kaizer Chiefs

'He was not even played in his preferred position sometimes, which is part of the reason he wasn't happy,' a source close to the player said.

Reasons that led to Kaizer Chiefs accepting a surprise offer from Libyan club Al-Ittihad for Thatayaone Ditlhokwe have been revealed. The Botswana national team football captain joined Amakhosi from SuperSport United two years ago but never reached the same heights as he did at Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

A lucrative deal

Hardly into his second season at Chiefs, the 26-year-old has been sold to Al-Ittihad for what is described by our sources as a lucrative deal. The Soweto giants announced his departure from the club last Friday after months of speculation over his long-term future due to limited game time.

The left-footed centre-back has only made nine Betway Premiership appearances for Chiefs after initially struggling to break into the team. Ditlhokwe was sometimes played out of position at left-back, with Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi preferring a central pairing of Rushwin Dortley and Inácio Miguel at the heart of defence.

Did Chiefs’ Nabi trust Ditlhokwe?

“The feeling is that he was not happy with not being a regular. He also felt that he didn’t have the trust of the new technical team. He was not even played in his preferred position sometimes, which is part of the reason he wasn’t happy,” a source close to the player said.

“Remember when the season started, he was not playing at all, and I told you that a loan would be an option in January. I think this move makes sense for everyone because he’s an important player for Botswana, and they will need him in top form for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year.”