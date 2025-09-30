Pirates move up to third spot after dramatic victory over Galaxy

The win took the Buccaneers to third position on the Betway Premiership standings, while the Rockets remained in seventh place.

A first half penalty from Evidence Makgopa and a late header from substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa earned Orlando Pirates a 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

The game started at a frantic pace with both teams having a go at each other, but it was the home side that almost took the lead in as early as the fourth minute. However, Tshepang Moremi was denied by the upright with Galaxy goalkeeper Ira Tape well-beaten.

The Buccaneers were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute when Galaxy captain Mlungisi Mbunjana fouled Masindi Nemtajela inside the box. Evidence Makgopa stepped up and converted the spot kick to give Pirates the lead.

Kamogelo Sebelebele came close to scoring his first goal against his former team in the 23rd and 25th minutes, but was denied by Tape on both occasions.

Galaxy’s first shot on target came from Puso Dithejane just after the half hour mark, but his shot from range was saved by Sipho Chaine.

Pirates then took control of the ball possession and they put Galaxy under pressure as they looked for the second goal, but the Rockets stood strong at the back and the game remained 1-0 in favour of the home side at the break.

The hosts continued to dominate ball possession in the second half, creating numerous chances and they almost doubled their lead in the 58th minute, but Deon Hotto’s shot from close range was saved by Tape.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouddou introduced Oswin Appollis and Mabasa for Sebelebele and Makgopa respectively on the hour mark in a bid to inject more speed upfront.

A perfectly executed free kick drill a few minutes later almost resulted in the second goal for Pirates, but Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s free header went over the crossbar.

Appollis looked to release Mabasa in the 71st minute, but Tape did well to come out of his area to clear the danger.

Tape continued to keep his team in the game 80th minute when he parried Hotto’s shot away for a corner kick.