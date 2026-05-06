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Pirates’ Ouaddou lauds ‘warriors’ as Bucs down Stellies

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

6 May 2026

11:25 am

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised his “warriors” after they beat Stellenbosch 2-0 on Tuesday evening to stay very...

Abdeslam Ouaddou - Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised his players after their 2-0 win over Stellies at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening. Picture: Nic Bothma/BackpagePix

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised his “warriors” after they beat Stellenbosch 2-0 on Tuesday evening to stay very much in the Betway Premiership title race.

ALSO READ: Pirates cruise past Stellies to keep pressure on Sundowns

Goals at the end of the first half from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi were enough to see Pirates victorious at a packed Athlone Stadium.

Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘A fantastic result’

“It is a fantastic result, it keeps us in the title race. The guys were very brave. I am very proud to be a coach of these boys, they are warriors. We are still here and will fight until the last second,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

The win narrowed the gap to Mamelodi Sundowns at the top to two points, though that could be extended as Masandawana play Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday evening.

“I think we had the game we expected,” added Ouaddou.

“It is never easy to play Stellenbosch. When you play Gavin Hunt’s teams you know he is an experienced coach. We started the game like we wanted. We were very well organised but also played with high intensity.

“We knew we needed an answer to the physical duels.”

Both of Pirates’ goals came from crosses into the Stellenbosch penalty area. First Makgopa headed in Maswanganyi’s free kick. And then Maswanganyi’s cross went all the way into the net, with Makgopa challenging Stellies ‘keeper Sage Stephens.

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Stellies coach Hunt, to say the least, was not impressed with his side’s defending.

Hunt – ‘We have done well’

“We didn’t expect to concede goals from those two situations but if your centre back doesn’t want to head the ball you have a problem,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“We have done well with the players we have to get where we are. It is a miracle what we have done here since January. We cannot compete with these teams right now, but we will next year. A lot of (current) players won’t be here.”

Pirates will now play Magesi FC away at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, before finishing their season off at home to Durban City and away to Orbit College.

ALSO READ: ‘Points machine’ Sundowns backed to pip Pirates to title

Stellenbosch still have a chance to finish the season in the top eight and will play Durban City at the Chatsworth Stadium on Friday. Their final two games of the season are at home to Orbit College and away to Marumo Gallants.

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Betway Premiership Gavin Hunt Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C.

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