Durban City hold Pirates to a draw to slow their title charge

The result leaves the Buccaneers in second place, two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Durban City slowed Orlando Pirates’ title charge as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at a packed Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.



The result leaves the Buccaneers in second place, two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, although Pirates still have a game in hand. They will look to win the Betway Premiership title on the final day of the season when they face ORBIT College away in Mbombela next week Saturday.

Dominant Pirates fail to score

The Citizens slipped down to eighth position after collecting 39 points in 29 matches.

As expected, Pirates dominated possession in front of their home crowd and Frederick Asare was the busier of the two goalkeepers. The Ghanaian shot-stoper was called into action in as early as the second minute of the game when he had to parry Oswin Apoollis’ deflected shot away for a corner kick.



Asare did well again to save Relebohile Mofokeng’s stinging shot in the 26th minute, albeit on the second attempt.



Kamogele Sebelebele tried his luck from range two minutes later, but his shot went over the crossbar as Pirates continued to pile the pressure on the City defence.



Pirates were forced to make a change in the 39th minute with Evidence Makgopa coming on for the injured Yanela Mbuthuma.



Despite their dominance in the first half, the Buccaneers had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the break.

City defence stands strong

The Citizens’ defence, led by Siphamandla Ncanana, continued to frustrate Pirates after the restart.



The Buccaneers were awarded a free kick in a promising position just outside the penalty box for Joslin Kamatuka’s foul on Deon Hotto. From that resultant free kick, Mofokeng brought the best out of Asare.



Makgopa came close to putting Pirates in the 69th minute, but his header went narrowly wide of goal.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou brought in Tshepang Moremi and Abdoulaye Mariko in the last 20 minutes of the match in an effort to change the complexion of the game.



Mofokeng came close to breaking the deadlock in the 79th minute after creating a space for himself before unleashing a powerful shot that went narrowly over the crossbar. Three minutes later, Appollis’ header also went over the crossbar.



The Buccaneers pushed for a late winner, but Mofokeng and Moremi were denied by Asare in referee’s optional time and in the end, the teams had to settle for a goalless draw.