Chiefs on song as Kalou reveals inspiration from Amakhosi legend

'My brother used to be called Doctor Khumalo when we were young,' Kalou told the Chiefs website.

Kaizer Chiefs may not have anyone in the current Bafana Bafana squad, but Amakhosi can certainly head into the current international break in high spirits.

ALSO READ: Why Chiefs must do better on the road in Confed Cup group stages

Despite a turbulent start to the campaign, that saw head coach Nasreddine Nabi depart, Chiefs have reached the Caf Confederation Cup group stages, and are well-placed in the Betway Premiership table.

Chiefs on song

New signings like Etiosa Ighodaro, Khanyiso Mayo, Flavio Da Silva and Asanele Velebayi are starting to bed in, and the Chiefs squad looks more capable this season of challenging for league honours.

After all, over a third of the way into the campaign, Chiefs have lost just once in the league, and are three points behind leaders Sundowns, with a game in hand.

Co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have stabilised Chiefs’ defence, and Amakhosi have also improved in attack of late, netting seven goals in their last two matches in all competitions.

Perhaps Chiefs’ attackers were also able to gain some inspiration last week when former Ivory Coast and Chelsea attacker Salomon Kalou visited the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

Kalou revealed that Chiefs were an influence in his childhood for him and his brother Bonaventure, also a successful professional footballer with Feyenoord and Paris St Germain.

“My brother used to be called Doctor Khumalo when we were young,” Kalou told the Chiefs website.

“He always wore the number 15, at youth level, at club level with Paris Saint Germain and Feyenoord, and for Cote D’Ivoire. Doctor was our idol and we drew a lot of inspiration from him. We also watched Kaizer Chiefs teams of that era and took some learning from their style of play.”

Chiefs legend Khumalo returned the compliment.

“It is humbling and an honour to hear that they achieved what they did taking inspiration from watching me and my Chiefs teammates. You never imagine that you can be the inspiration for players to achieve big things like Salomon and Bonaventure have,” he said.

‘Great motivation’

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung, meanwhile, added that he was delighted to have helped inspire the Kalou brothers.

ALSO READ: Motaung clears air on Baartman situation

“When I was playing in the United States I could have extended my career. In 1969, I left to return to help inspire the next generations of footballers. To hear from you how Kaizer Chiefs inspired you and your brother is great motivation for me, as it was also my desire to help uplift and give hope to African footballers,” said Motaung.