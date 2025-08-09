Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We were dominant’ 

'The team played very well, we were organised we had many chances and we played some nice football. Let’s keep believing,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insisted that his team had played well against Sekhukhune United, despite slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Orlando Stadium in their first Betway Premiership game of the season.

Siphesihle Mkhize’s 48th minute strike won the game for Eric Tinkler’s Babina Noko, the second time Tinkler has led his side to a win over Pirates in Orlando in 2025.

Pirates fans shocked

Ouaddou arrived to replace Jose Riveiro this season, but after a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals last weekend, this was not what another good crowd in Orlando expected

“We were dominant,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“We created a lot of chances but in football when you are not decisive in the box … your opponents can have chances.

We have to keep believing this is the beginning,” he added.

“We wanted to a show another face today and win again at home. The team played very well, we were organised we had many chances and we played some nice football. Let’s keep believing.

‘The intensty was good’

“When I see the behaviour of the players during that game, the intensity was good. We didn’t score, we hit the post. It was the last pass, maybe a lack of finishing. But let’s focus for the next game ,,, nothing is lost.”

Pirates have little time to regroup, as they will travel to Mangaung to play Marumo Gallants on Tuesday at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium.