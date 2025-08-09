Sekhukhune raid Orlando again to stun Pirates

The Buccaneers lose at home to Babina Noko for the second time this year.

Sekhukhune United won at Orlando Stadium for the second time this year on Saturday, spoiling Orlando Pirates’ first Betway Premiership game under Abdeslam Ouaddou with a 1-0 win.

Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune had won by the same scoreline at the end of April, as Pirates’ title challenge faded into obscurity. Babina Noko needed a little luck on Saturday, the woodwork twice saving the away side.

But they were also good value for their three points in a display of high-energy pressing football. It was Siphesihle Mkhize who grabbed the vital goal just after the break, as Pirates failed to capitalise on Sundowns’ draw with Chippa earlier in the day.

Sekhukhune got off to a good start in Orlando and veteran striker Bradley Grobler might have scored as early as the third minute.

Tsepo Masimibi’s low cross picked out the 37 year-old at the near post but he could kick thin air. The ball then fell for Vuyo Letlaba, who fired just wide.

Woodwork denies Pirates

In the 11th minute, Deon Hotto burst onto a fine long ball down the left for from Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Hotto’s cross evaded Boitumelo Radiopane but was turned onto his own post by Babina Noko defender Daniel Cardoso.

Keletso Makgalwa had the most assists in the Premiership last season. And he nearly opened his account in the 17th minute, his cross finding Grobler, who took one touch and lashed an effort over the bar.

Sipho Mbule has had a composed start to life in a Pirates shirt. And he tested Sekhukhune goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner with a long-range shot that had to be tipped over the bar.

In the 39th minute, Patrick Maswanganyi skipped inside onto his left foot but his shot from just outside the box had no real pace on it and was easy for Leaner.

On the stroke of half time, Relbohile Mofokeng jinked inside in typically silky fashion, but his effort flew just wide of the post.

Pirates had a good chance to take the lead right at the start of the second half too. Deon Hotto skipped past a couple of challenges and set up Boitumelo Radiopane inside the area. The young Pirates striker’s first touch was poor, however, and Cardoso intervened.

Sekhukhune strike

And the Buccaneers paid the price as Sekhukhune went in front in the 48th minute. Pirates failed to take several chances to clear the ball amid some ping pong in their own penalty area.

And it all ended with Mkhize beating Sipho Chaine at his near post, the Pirates keeper not able to get to the ball before it had cross the line.

Pirates tried for an immediate response, and Oswin Appolis’ cross had to be palmed away by Leaner.

Eventually Ouaddou did go to his substitutes bench, bringing on Abdoulaye Mariko and Yanela Mbuthuma on just before the hour mark for Mbule and Radiopane.

Increasingly desperate

The Buccaneers, however, seemed to get increasingly desperate, illustrated by two horribly wayward shots from distance from Mariko and Tshepo Mashiloane.

Pirates did come within inches of equalising in the 76th minute. Hotto’s free kick found the head of Mbokazi and his effort beat Leaner but came back off the post.

In the 81st minute, Maswanganyi hit a better long-range effort for Pirates, but his shot flew just over.