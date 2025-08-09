Cardoso laments Sundowns’ lack of intensity in Chippa stalemate

'When you are playing against these types of teams you need to have the best attitude inside the pitch,' said Cardoso.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was left disappointed after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in a Betway Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cardoso unhappy with Sundowns first half display

Arthur Sales gave the Brazilians the lead late in the first half, but Khaya Mfecane struck back for the Chilli Boys, ensuring the encounter ended in a stalemate in Port Elizabeth. Despite taking the lead, Cardoso lamented his side’s inability to impose themselves in the opening 45 minutes and put the game beyond reach.

Chippa showed grit and stayed in the contest before the lively Mfecane equalised in the 65th minute. The home team held off a late charge by Sundowns to record a credible draw on their home turf. Cardoso couldn’t hide his disappointment during his post-match interview.

“The outcome is obviously not the best and I also think we didn’t start the match well. When you are playing against these types of teams you need to have the best attitude inside the pitch,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

‘Difficult to keep the pace’

“What we controlled is the ball possession and the capacity to play in the spaces but we didn’t put the proper intensity … to escape from the duels. We made it a much more physical game rather than the game that we had to play.

“Even when we were winning at halftime, I was not happy. We started better in the second half but we could not keep the lead and we suffered a goal out of nothing, which prompted the energy that Chippa was looking for. From then on, everybody saw a lot of players going to the ground and it was difficult to keep the pace and we were penalised by what we didn’t do in the first half.”

Meanwhile, new United coach Sinethemba Badela was full of praise for his team’s gallant effort, which saw them claim a valuable point against the reigning champions. It was his first match in charge of the Gqeberha-based side after leaving Wydad Casablanca, where he served as Rulani Mokwena’s assistant.

‘I want to congratulate my boys’

“I thought the team played very well and I don’t like to single out individuals but I think everyone stuck to the game plan,” Badela said.

“We struggled a little bit in the first half with the overload with Fawaaz Basadien sometimes coming inside and going outside with Marcelo Allende and Arthur Sales making it a three versus two on the side. We struggled a little bit because we were not really prepared for that. We prepared for an overload with a very aggressive Zuko Mdunyelwa on the right.

“We had to help the players at half time but what helped us more was that they changed with what we expected, with Mdunyelwa coming, on so the players could adapt to that. In the first half, we knew we would suffer without the ball but I thought we had two chances on the transition and we also had two set pieces, but overall I want to congratulate my boys on a very disciplined and good performance.”