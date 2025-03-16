Pirates pass Sundowns test to keep title race alive

Relebohile Mofokeng's early brace gives Jose Riveiro's side all three points.

Relebohile Mofokeng netted a brace as Orlando Pirates edged Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in an entertaining Betway Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The result saw the Buccaneers close the gap on the log leaders, the Brazilians, to 15 points. Pirates also still have four games in hand over Sundowns.

Pirates’ Mofokeng strikes

Mofokeng gave the home side a perfect start to the match when he scored in as early as the fourth minute following some nice work from Evidence Makgopa. Makgopa outmuscled Lucas Suarez before putting in a low cross for an easy tap in for Mofokeng.

Mofokeng was to complete his brace a minute later after some sloppy defending from Suarez again who tried to clear the ball only for it to land on Mofokeng’s path. The Bucs youngster coolly slotted the ball past Ronwen Williams.

The double strike seemed to wake up Sundowns and they slowly took control of the match. They put Pirates under pressure with Lucas Ribeiro pulling the strings up front, but the Buccaneers defence stood strong.

The Brazilians were almost rewarded for the constant threat towards the Pirates goal in the 21st minute. Grant Kekana’s header beat Sipho Chaine, but hit the upright.

Six minutes later, Ribeiro saw his header go over the crossbar following another good corner kick from Teboho Mokoena.

Sundowns were awarded a free kick in a promising position on the half-hour mark for Thalente Mbatha’s foul on Ribeiro. Ribeiro shot narrowly wide of goal.

Williams was twice called into action in the 34th and 36th minute. But the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper did well to deny Deon Hotto and Mofokeng as Pirates tried to catch Sundowns on the counter attack.

Peter Shalulile wasted a good chance to pull one back for the visitors just before the half-time break. But his shot went wide of goal from a Iqraam Rayners cross from the right.

Sundowns’ second half comeback?

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso took out Shalulile and replaced him with Arthur Sales at the start of second half as he looked to try and change the complexion of the game.

The Brazilians continued to push for a goal, while Buccaneers were happy to sit back and play on the counter-attack.

Khuliso Mudau pulled one back for the log leaders in the 66th minute finishing off a nice Sundowns move with a cool finish past Chaine, but it proved to be a consolation goal as Pirates hung on to their lead to close the gap on Sundowns to 15 points.