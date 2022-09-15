Pirates players enjoying life under ‘father figure’ Riveiro

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Life seems to be good at Orlando Pirates under the guidance of Jose Riveiro, with winger Vincent Pule describing the coach as a “father figure” who guides them towards the right direction.

Riveiro was appointed Pirates coach just before the start of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, with the Spaniard coming into the country as an unknown coach, who has never coached in the continent before.



He has managed to steer the Buccaneers into the semi-finals of the MTN8, and the club is currently sitting in second place on the league standings.

“We are in a good space, we are really enjoying the coach’s tactics and as a person as well, he is a hard-worker. We are glad that we have a coach who is a father figure, he goes deeper than just football. We are happy to have someone like him as a coach and I think it is going to help us a lot in terms of improving individually. And I think we are going in the right direction,” said Pule.



While Pule is content with the way Riveiro has managed to steer the Pirates ship so far, the winger also touched on Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi, who have also joined the club and did well in the Bucs defence.

“They played at the high level for many years and they have been captains at their previous clubs (Xoki AmaZulu FC and Sibisi (Golden Arrows). I think as a captain and as a leader, you are able to adapt to any situation that you find yourself in. and that is what has helped them to adapt,” he added.