Pirates ‘ready for conditions’ that await them in Lubumbashi

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is confident that his team will overcome the conditions in Lubumbashi and come away with victory against Saint-Eloi Lupopo.



The Buccaneers will face the DR Congo giants in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round at the Stade Frederic Kibassa Maliba this afternoon (kick-off is at 3pm).



A hostile reception from the stands is expected at the stadium, but Ncikazi says Pirates are ready for the conditions that await them in Lubumbashi.



“I like the team that we have. We just want to control what happens within the four lines. All the other conditions outside that should not affect us. We are used to this, and for us it’s to try and advance to the next round,” Ncikazi told the Pirates media.



“It’s the first leg so you try to score and when you go home you can seal it. When I look at the preparations, the players looked adapted to the conditions. But it’s important to be in control in such matches. Try to keep the ball as much as you can. There are situations when you won’t have the ball, but it’s also important what you do without the ball and when you have the ball,” he added.



Lupopo have been a consistent feature in continental competition in recent years, qualifying for the Confed Cup in three consecutive seasons. They have however failed to make it to the knockout stages on each occasion, exiting in the Second Preliminary round in their last two attempts.

Their best finish during this period came in the 22/23 season when they made it past the play-off rounds before finishing third in a group featuring eventual semifinalists Marumo Gallants and USM Alger.



Pirates lost to eventual winners Pyramids FC in the semifinals of the CAF Champions League last season and they will be looking to go all the way this time around and claim their second star, having won the competition in 1995.