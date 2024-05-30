Sundowns’ Maema refuses underdog tag ahead of Pirates clash

Pirates are one of very few teams that go toe-to-toe with the league champions.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will clash in the final of the Nedbank Cup to bring the curtain down on the 2023-2024 PSL season.



It will be a repeat of the MTN8 final where the Buccaneers came out on top with a penalty shootout victory at Moses Mabhida Stadium last year.



All roads lead to the Mbombela Stadium as the two giants of South African football will once again renew rivalries. Pirates finished in second place behind the Brazilians on the DStv Premiership standings.

Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema refuses to accept the underdog tag despite falling short against the Soweto team in the top eight competition earlier this season.



“I wouldn’t say there are favourites or underdogs but according to me, Sundowns are a very big club and Pirates are also a big team,” he said.



“I just want to say that because we won the league and it takes a marathon runner to win the league and to be consistent in the performance. We have fought in so many games this season so I would say we don’t want to be the underdogs.”



Pirates are one of very few teams that go toe-to-toe with the league champions. In fact, they have won their last two cup games against Sundowns. Rulani Mokwena’s charges will be looking to rewrite the script and end the season on a high note.



“I wouldn’t say Pirates are different from our three previous opponents because they were pressing us and they (Pirates) also like to press,” Maema said ahead of the much-anticipated decider.



“We enjoy it because pressure is a privilege. Just like the coach always tells us and we like teams that come to press us because it can only tell us how far we are in our build-up play and how to also manage the end.



“We will make sure that when we come to the Pirates game, it’s not only about the performance but the bragging rights. It’s two big clubs and it’s a final so we just want to go out there and enjoy but make sure we win at the end of the day.”