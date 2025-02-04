Miguel says Chiefs must find an answer against AmaZulu

'After you lose a game in the next one you have to search for victory,' said the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Angolan defender Inacio Miguel says their desire to make amends for Saturday’s Soweto derby defeat will leave no room for fatigue when Amakhosi host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs’ 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates at the same venue must have hurt even more as it came via the heartbreak of a stoppage time penalty. It was Chiefs’ sixth league defeat of the season and leaves them again having to find a way to bounce back.

Chiefs’ Miguel – ‘We have to be more hungry’

“We have to be more hungry than we were in the derby,” said Miguel this week on the meeting with Usuthu.

“After a defeat no one is tired, we want to change the image we left in the last game.

“It is a game we want to win, it doesn’t matter if it is a derby or a cup game, after you lose a game in the next one you have to search for victory. It is another day to make a comeback … to stay closer to the top of the league.”

AmaZulu’s coaching staff have a strong Chiefs connection. Co-head coach Arthur Zwane is a Chiefs playing legend and left Amakhosi’s coaching structures to join Usuthu.

“I heard (about Arthur Zwane) because our Zwane (Samkelo) is the nephew of Arthur Zwane,” said Miguel, who is playing his first season in South Africa.

“We have talked a little bit (about it). I don’t know the football details. But I know he is a legend of the club. We have to respect him. There is a lot of quality in what he did (with Chiefs) in the DDC (Diski Challenge). So we have to be ready.”

Mixed emotions

Saturday was Miguel’s first Soweto derby and understandably, given the result, it brought up mixed emotions.

“It was an amazing day for me to feel a real derby of Africa. For me it is the biggest derby on the continent,” added Miguel.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get a victory. But as my first derby, I was excited and tried to give my best to help the team. At the beginning (of the game) I was very happy. And of course at the end I was disappointed.”