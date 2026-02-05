OPINION: Chiefs needed this reality check

Until someone with a proven winning pedigree is entrusted with the project, Chiefs will remain trapped in a cycle of only brief promise.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters may not want to hear it, but the Nedbank Cup round of 32 defeat to Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night may ultimately serve the club better than another cup run ever could. Sometimes failure exposes the truth that short-term gains conveniently hides, and Chiefs have been shielded from reality for far too long.

Chiefs papering over cracks

Last season’s Nedbank Cup triumph papered over cracks that had been widening for years. Instead of triggering meaningful change, it created a comforting illusion of progress, allowing the club to drift on the back of a single moment of glory. The bubble that followed has now been burst and perhaps that was long overdue.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze blames ‘avoidable goals’ for shock cup exit

This latest setback should force serious introspection at Naturena. Chiefs need to reassess their direction, and most importantly, the people tasked with delivering success. Had they advanced further in this year’s competition, the club might have been lulled into another season of self-deception, mistaking short-term results for long-term growth.

One cup success cannot erase a prolonged period of underachievement and a big institution like Chiefs is not judged by occasional silverware, it is judged by the ability to challenge for league titles. Last season fostered a false sense of improvement, but the reality is that Amakhosi remain miles away from the summit of South African football.

Short-term success often delays hard decisions

Had the Soweto giants gone all the way in the Nedbank Cup, co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze would have likely been rewarded with another season. Short-term success often delays hard decisions, and Chiefs would once again have postponed the reset they so clearly require.

For Chiefs to return to the top, excellence must be demanded across every department, starting with the technical area. The era of experimentation should be a thing of the past because the club needs a seasoned head coach. They desperately need a strong voice in the dressing room with the authority and pedigree to impose standards and drive accountability.

There are encouraging signs that the squad itself is slowly coming together, but even a talented group requires guidance. With elite leadership from the bench, this rebuild could accelerate and without it, progress will remain inconsistent and fragile.

Unrealistic optimism

Chiefs’ current league position has also fuelled unrealistic optimism among some supporters. Being third on the Betway Premiership log after 15 matches with 30 points, five adrift of leaders Orlando Pirates is commendable. However, I don’t think Chiefs are not genuine title contenders this season, nor are they likely to mount a serious challenge in the Confederation Cup.

Rather than clinging to false hope, the club should already be looking ahead to next season. Youssef and Kaze, despite their professionalism, lack the experience required to take Chiefs to greater heights. This is not a personal attack on them, but a footballing reality.

ALSO READ: Stellies dump holders Chiefs out of Nedbank Cup

There has been much said around Pitso Mosimane and his preference to be approached rather than apply for the role. Regardless of the specifics, he embodies the calibre of a coach Chiefs should be targeting. Elite clubs appoint elite managers and until someone with a proven winning pedigree is entrusted with the project, Chiefs will remain trapped in a cycle of brief promise followed by inevitable disappointment.