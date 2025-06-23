Kaizer Chiefs revive interest in former AmaZulu midfielder

'Yes, it's true that Chiefs are interested, and Durban City are also keen on having him back at the club,' said a source.

Rowan Human of AmaZulu challenged by Tresor Tshibwabwa of Sekhukhune United during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Pretoria on the 19 February 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have reignited their interest in highly-rated midfielder Rowan Human, who is now a free agent following his release by AmaZulu.

The former Maritzburg United attacker was previously linked with Amakhosi before opting to remain in KwaZulu-Natal with AmaZulu in 2023.

ALSO READ: Chiefs agree ‘amicable’ midfielder exit

It is also believed that Durban City, who are formerly known as Maritzburg United, are keen to bring the 24-year-old back following their promotion to the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs are actively looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign, and Human is reportedly high on their wishlist. He made 26 league appearances for Usuthu last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

According to information gathered by Mgosi Squad, the player is keen on a move to the Soweto giants and try a different environment having previously played for Bidvest Wits before a spell in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beitar Tel Aviv.

“Yes, it’s true that Chiefs are interested, and Durban City are also keen on having him back at the club,” said a source close to both camps.

ALSO READ: Pirates announce surprise new head coach!

“I think he’s experienced enough and will succeed if he moves to Chiefs. He can handle the pressure that comes with playing for such a massive club.”