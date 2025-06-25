Mamelodi Sundowns: All the permutations in Group F

For Mamelodi Sundowns, it's a case of win or bust. Anything less than victory against Fluminense will see them boarding the next flight home.

Mamelodi Sundowns players salute fans during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup game at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on 21 June 2025 © Lynne Gleeson/BackpagePix

Group F at the FIFA Club World Cup reaches its climax with Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns all vying for a place in the last 16.

Ulsan HD of the Republic of Korea have already been eliminated following back-to-back defeats in their opening two matches.

ALSO READ: OPINION – Pirates’ Ouaddou needs to be given a chance

The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout phase of the expanded global showpiece currently being staged in the United States.

Fluminense sit at the top of Group F with four points after a goalless draw against Dortmund and a 4-2 victory over Ulsan. Dortmund are also on four points but trail the Brazilians on goal difference.

For Mamelodi Sundowns, it’s a case of win or bust. Anything less than victory against Fluminense will see them boarding the next flight home to South Africa.

Masandawana are on three points going into the decisive fixture, having beaten Ulsan and narrowly lost to Dortmund.

All the Permutations in Group F

Fluminense

They will secure their place in the round of 16 if they avoid defeat against Sundowns. They could also progress even if they lose, provided Dortmund are beaten by Ulsan in what would be a surprise result.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund will guarantee their place in the next round with a win or draw against Ulsan. A defeat might still see them qualify, depending on the result of the Sundowns-Fluminense clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Betway Premiership champions must win to remain in the competition and nothing else will suffice. All matches in Group F will kick off simultaneously at 9pm South African time.

The two teams progressing from Group F will await the final standings in Group E to determine their next opponents.

ALSO READ: Man City hit six to reach Club World Cup last 16, Real Madrid win with 10 men

Inter Milan and River Plate are currently favourites to qualify, although FC Monterrey remain in contention for a knockout berth.