‘Mini Nyoso’: Thembinkosi Lorch’s young son shows off big player moves [VIDEO]

Star footballer Thembinkosi Lorch’s son is stealing the spotlight with his football talent, echoing his father’s flair on the pitch.

Clockwise from left: Thembinkosi Lorch and his son, actress Natasha Thahane, Lorch nets a goal for Wydad AC against Juventus on Sunday; and their son in action. Pictures: Instagram, X and Gallo Images

Thembinkosi “Nyoso” Lorch, the South African soccer sensation on everyone’s lips at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, is not the only one making waves in the football world.

Back on home soil, the 31-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns loanee’s adorable son is turning heads with his budding soccer talent — proof that his famous baller dad’s talent runs deep in the Lorch bloodline!

Little Lorch: Natasha Thahane shares clip of ‘on-the-ball’ son

A recent video shared by popular actress Natasha Thahane—Lorch’s former girlfriend and the mother of his three-year-old son—has taken social media by storm.

Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad AC during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus FC and Wydad AC at Lincoln Financial Field on 22 June in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Actress Natasha Thahane on the golf course. Pictures: Carl Recine/ FIFA via Getty Images and Instagram

Posted on her Instagram account with the caption “⛳️ x ⚽️,” the clip shows the once golden couple’s son effortlessly kicking a soccer ball and swinging a golf club.

Fans sang the little boy’s praises and dubbed him “mini Nyoso”, referencing the attacking midfielder’s affectionate nickname.

Mzansi reacts

The video, highlighted by media outlets like iHarare, showcases the boy’s “frightening skills”, drawing comparisons to his father’s brilliance on the pitch.

“Definitely Lorch’s son,” noted a social media user in the comment section, capturing the sentiment of fans who see the same spark in the youngster that has made Lorch a household name.

The excitement is palpable, with many speculating about his potential to follow in his father’s footsteps.

@mooientle: “This boy is a champion 🥇🏆❤️”

@j.u.n.i.o.r.: “That running running style looks familiar 🤞🏾”

@Mokgethi Mogale: “Aii your father is making us Proud yerrrrr❤️”

@Zimele Mdletshe: “Idk why but every time I see this kid he just shakes my soul 🔥”

Thembinkosi Lorch shines on the global stage

As Lorch impressed with his Club World Cup heroics in the United States against Manchester City and Juventus, his son’s viral moment hints at a bright future for the “Lorch Legacy”.

As Kick Off reported: “While Thembinkosi Lorch continues to dazzle at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, his young son is also showing off some promising skills back home.”

The parallels are striking, with both father and son displaying a natural affinity for the beautiful game.

WATCH: Lorch on fire against Italian giants Juventus

Life beyond the pitch

The footballer’s charisma seems to resonate in his son’s confident display of talent, suggesting a shared flair for stealing the limelight.

Off the field, the Bloemfontein native’s lavish lifestyle, previously documented by The Citizen, includes a staggering net worth of R85 million.

Lorch and Natasha: Relationship timeline

Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane, the granddaughter of the late Bishop Desmond Tutu, and Lorch’s romance made headlines in 2021.

The couple reportedly welcomed their son in April 2022, though they never officially confirmed the paternity.

Thembinkosi Lorch kicks back in style in Washington DC after Wydad AC’s FIFA Club World Cup match against Man City. Natasha Thahane at the 18th Annual South African Film and Television Main Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre in 2024 in Midrand. Pictures: Instagram/thembinkosi.lorch_3 and Gallo Images/ Oupa Bopape

Their relationship has been a rollercoaster, marked by breakups and reconciliations.

In February 2024, Thahane, however, announced their final split.

Taking to Instagram, she shared, “A brief update: Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents.”

