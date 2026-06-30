PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Pirates star Mofokeng set for Belgium move – reports

Picture of Jonty Mark

Compiled by Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

30 June 2026

07:17 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Union St-Gilloise have previous with Bafana playmakers.

Relebohile Mofokeng - Bafana Bafana

Relebohile Mofokeng is reportedly set to sign for Union St-Gilloise in Belgium. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng is on the brink of a move to Belgian side Union St-Gilloise, according to various reports that emerged on Monday evening.

Mofokeng’s magical season

Mofokeng had a brilliant season with Orlando Pirates, winning the Betway Premiership, and then starred for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, as Hugo Broos’ men reached the last 32.

Bafana’s World Cup dream ended on Sunday when they were beaten 1-0 by Canada in Los Angeles.

The 21 year-old was set to fly directly from the USA to Belgium to tie up the deal with Union St-Gillouse, according to Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian website said that St-Gilloise, who play in the top tier of Belgian football, had been monitoring Mofokeng for some time.

Twitter transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri also confirmed the news on Monday.

Mofokeng is said to have agreed a four-year contract with Union.

Percy Tau shines in Belgium

Union St-Gilloise have previous with Bafana playmakers. The club signed Bafana star Percy Tau in 2018 on loan from English Premier League side Brighton.

Tau had a fantastic season with Union in the second tier of Belgian football, ultimately winning the Player of the Season Award.

RELATED ARTICLES

Union gained promotion to Belgium’s top flight in 2021, and went on to win the title in the 2024/25 campaign. Last season they played in the Uefa Champion League for the first time.

This season they won the Belgian Cup but ended up finishing as runners up to Club Brugge. They will play in the final qualifying round for this season’s Champions League.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana belgium FIFA World Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Percy Tau

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mbeki slams Ramaphosa’s ‘jaundiced’ views on migration and crisis
South Africa ‘Do not test the state’s resolve’: Natjoints warns protestors ahead of 30 June marches
News Alleged drug trafficker details Aeroton drug bust after ‘hard chat with spiritual leader’
News Madlanga commission to engage Feroz Khan’s lawyers on way forward after attempted hit
Phakaaathi Bafana’s Broos calls on PSL to improve

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News