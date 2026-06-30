Pirates star Mofokeng set for Belgium move – reports

Union St-Gilloise have previous with Bafana playmakers.

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng is on the brink of a move to Belgian side Union St-Gilloise, according to various reports that emerged on Monday evening.

Mofokeng’s magical season

Mofokeng had a brilliant season with Orlando Pirates, winning the Betway Premiership, and then starred for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, as Hugo Broos’ men reached the last 32.

Bafana’s World Cup dream ended on Sunday when they were beaten 1-0 by Canada in Los Angeles.

The 21 year-old was set to fly directly from the USA to Belgium to tie up the deal with Union St-Gillouse, according to Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian website said that St-Gilloise, who play in the top tier of Belgian football, had been monitoring Mofokeng for some time.

Twitter transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri also confirmed the news on Monday.

🇿🇦 Union Saint-Gilloise are set to complete the signing of South African attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, who is expected to arrive in Belgium in the coming days.



🟡🔵 An agreement in principle has been reached with Orlando Pirates.



✍️ A few final details between the… pic.twitter.com/IZhXyhsnhE – Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 29, 2026

Mofokeng is said to have agreed a four-year contract with Union.

Percy Tau shines in Belgium

Union St-Gilloise have previous with Bafana playmakers. The club signed Bafana star Percy Tau in 2018 on loan from English Premier League side Brighton.

Tau had a fantastic season with Union in the second tier of Belgian football, ultimately winning the Player of the Season Award.

Union gained promotion to Belgium’s top flight in 2021, and went on to win the title in the 2024/25 campaign. Last season they played in the Uefa Champion League for the first time.

This season they won the Belgian Cup but ended up finishing as runners up to Club Brugge. They will play in the final qualifying round for this season’s Champions League.