Pirates and Sundowns Champions League draws confirmed

Pirates should have an easy run into the second preliminary round.

Orlando Pirates will take on Lesotho side Lioli FC in the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League after the draw was conducted on Saturday.

The Buccaneers reached the semifinals of last season’s Champions League under Jose Riveiro, where they were beaten by eventual champions Pyramids FC of Egypt.

Pirates’ neighbourly draw

Abdelsam Ouaddou took over at the Pirates helm after Riveiro left to coach Ahly, and he should have a fairly comfortable opening match of the continent’s elite club competition.

Lioli, based in Teyateyaneng, won the Leostho Premier League for the seventh time last season to make it into the Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, who lost to Pyramids in the Champions League final last season, have a bye for the first preliminary round.

In the second preliminary round, Miguel Cardoso’s side will either face Nigeria’s Remo Stars or the Comoros’ US Zilimadjou.

A Nigerian threat for Sundowns?

Remo Stars won the Nigerian Premier League title for the first time last season, while US Zilimadjou won the Comoros Premier League title for the second season in a row, and the sixth time overall.