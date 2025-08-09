Stubborn Chippa hold Sundowns in season opener

Sundowns will be hoping for a better showing when they host AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns kicked off their Betway Premiership title defence with a frustrating 1-1 draw against a resilient Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chippa bounce back

The champions led through Arthur Sales’ first-half strike, but Khaya Mfecane’s second-half equaliser ensured the Chilli Boys claimed a deserved point in front of their home supporters. The Tshwane giants lacked the cutting edge in the final third against a stubborn Chippa defence.

Sales broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, finishing smartly inside the box after a neat pass from Tashreeq Matthews. It was the Brazilian forward’s third goal against Chippa, following his brace in their last meeting at the Buffalo City Stadium in the previous campaign.

Despite trailing, Chippa had a great chance before the interval to level matters. However, Asanele Bonani squandered the most glaring opportunity, blasting over the bar from close range with only Ronwen Williams to beat after being played in by Mfecane.

The visitors controlled possession after the restart but were stunned in the 65th minute when Mfecane’s deflected shot from the edge of the area wrong-footed Williams. The strike came off Teboho Mokoena to sneak into the back of the net as Chippa found a deserved equaliser.

Chippa keeper Stanley Nwabali then pulled off a superb one-handed save to keep out Themba Zwane’s curling effort, before Siyabonga Mabena went agonisingly close to stealing the win late on, firing into the side-netting after a slick back-heel from Zwane.

Sundowns stars still missing

Sundowns were still without Lucas Ribeiro and Khuliso Mudau amid ongoing uncertainty over their futures. They welcomed Peter Shalulile back to the bench after his absence in last Sunday’s quarterfinal win over Richards Bay.

Shalulile remained an unused substitute despite Sundonws needing firepower upfront. In the end, Miguel Cardoso’s side left the Windy City with just a point, and the Sundowns boss will be hoping for a better showing when they host AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.