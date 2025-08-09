Chiefs learn CAF Confed Cup opponents

Stellies also find out who they could play in the second preliminary round.

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Angola’s Kabuscorp Palanca in the first preliminary round of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup, after the draw was conducted on Saturday.

Chiefs’ continental chance

Kabuscorp qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup by virtue of finishing fourth in last season’s Angolan top flight.

Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs, of course, won the Nedbank Cup to seal their place back in continental football.

The last time Chiefs played in Africa was when they went all the way to the final of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League, finishing as runners-up to Al Ahly.

The first leg of the Chiefs-Kabuscorp clash is scheduled for 19-21 September, with the second legs played on 26-28 September.

The winners of that tie will then play either Djabal FC of the Comoros or a team from the DR Congo.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, South Africa’s other participants in the CAF Confederation Cup this year, have bye for the first preliminary round.

Stellies looking for more

Stellies will play the winners of the tie between Forresters FC of the Seychelles and FC 15 Agosto of Guinea in the second preliminary round.

The second preliminary round ties will take place of the weekends of October 17-19 and October 24-26

Steve Barker’s Stellies had a fantastic first campaign in Africa last season, as they went all the way to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup, narrowly losing out in the end to Simba FC from Tanzania.

Chiefs and Stellies, meanwhile, will meet on Sunday at Athlone Stadium in their first game of the new Betway Premiership season.