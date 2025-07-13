Pirates winger joins Saudi Pro League side Ettifaq

The move is subject to the 20-year-old agreeing to personal terms and passing a medical.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Mohau Nkota will be securing a move to the Saudi Pro League.



In a statement released by the club on Sunday, Pirates stated that the move is subject to the 20-year-old agreeing to personal terms and passing a medical.



The full Pirates statement:



Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached for the permanent transfer of Mohau Nkota to Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League.

The move is subject to the 20-year-old agreeing to personal terms and passing a medical.

Nkota’s departure comes after a standout debut season in the Buccaneers’ senior squad, where he featured in 39 official matches and registered 12 goal contributions.

Promoted to the first team at the start of the 2024/25 campaign following a stellar showing with the Club’s DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side, the Kimberley-born attacker quickly made his mark. He made his senior debut on October 19, 2024, in the Carling Black Label Cup clash against Magesi FC, coming off the bench at halftime to replace Monnapule Saleng. From that moment on, Nkota never looked back, earning a regular place under then-head coach Jose Riveiro.

Among the many highlights of his breakthrough season were his two braces; one against AmaZulu in domestic competition, and the other on the continental stage against Algerian giants CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League. His goal against Belouizdad was widely celebrated as one of the best strikes of the 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League campaign.