Mofokeng scores as Orlando Pirates hold Pafos to a draw

Orlando Pirates came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Cypriot champions Pafos FC in their second preseason friendly match at the Marbella Football Center on Sunday afternoon.



Abdeslam Ouaddou made changes to the Pirates side that lost 2-0 to Bolton Wanderers in their previous game with Deano van Rooyen, Thalente Mbatha, Kabelo Dlamini and Yanela Mbuthuma all making starts.



Pafos enjoyed most of the possession in the early stages, which resulted in the opening goal after just six minutes when João Correia beat Sipho Chaine with a powerful shot.



Mbuthuma came close to finding the equaliser for the Buccaneers in the 21st minute when he was setup by Dlamini, but the striker shot narrowly wide of goal. A minute later Mbekezeli Mbokazi saw his goal bound shot being parried away for a corner kick by goalkeeper Thanos Papadoudis.



Pirates didn’t have to wait long for the equaliser as an off-balanced Relebohile Mofokeng beat Papdoudis with a low shot after he was sent through on goal by Oswin Appollis.



The teams were locked at 1-1 at the break.



Ouaddou made changes at the start of the second half introducing goalkeeper Siyabonga Dladla, midfielder Cemran Dansin and striker Boitumelo Radiopane for Chaine,Mbule and Mbuthuma respectively.



He later introduced Tshepang Moremi, Karim Kimvuidi, Patrick Maswanganyi and Lebone Seema, but in the end Pirates had to settle for a draw.



Pirates will next face Las Palmas in their next preseason friendly match on Thursday.