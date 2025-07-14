Pirates midfielder returns to Chippa United on season-long loan

Mosele has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Soweto giants under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Phillip Ndlondlo, Bandile Shandu and Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates pitch inspection before a Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the 16 March 2025

Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele will spend the 2025/26 season on loan at Chippa United after being left out of the Buccaneers’ pre-season tour of Europe.

Pirates oversaw recovery

Mosele had attracted interest from the Chilli Boys last season, but a long-term injury put a halt to any potential move, with Pirates opting to oversee his recovery.

The highly-rated midfield enforcer is no stranger to the Eastern Cape outfit, having spent the entire 2023/24 campaign on loan at Chippa United. His return now provides the club with a familiar and proven option in the middle of the park.

‘Now he’s back’

“Remember, I told you the last time that Chippa wanted him even last season but the deal became complicated because of his injury, but now he’s back there,” said a source close to the deal.

“He’s not the only one from Pirates that will be loaned to Chippa, but I can tell you for sure that Goodman has been shipped to Chippa. I’m not sure what this means for his future going forward if he does well, because at 25, age is still on his side.”