Bafana’s Williams backs misfiring Foster 

'Eventually the ball will go in the back of the net because he's got the quality,' said the Bafana captain.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has leapt to the defence of under-fire striker Lyle Foster, ahead of Bafana’s rematch with Panama at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Foster’s missed chances

Foster missed three clear opportunities to score for Bafana on Friday, as Bafana and Panama drew 1-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

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The Burnley attacker is not having the best season in the English Premier League either, with the Clarets staring down the barrel of relegation.

The 25-year-old Foster was even called “a bit lazy” by Bafana head coach Hugo Broos after Friday’s game.

Foster was Bafana’s main man up front at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, netting against both Angola and Zimbabwe.

There has to be a question over whether he should be Broos’ first choice striker at the World Cup later this year, however, if he cannot find his scoring form for club and country.

“Lyle is a big boy. You don’t play in the Premiership for so many years if you don’t have quality,” said Williams at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“He’s probably in a difficult moment, not only with the national team but also with his club team.

“But for him to wake up every day, show his face, try and go again, miss chances, and look for the next one, keep running, keep working for the team, that’s all we can ask of him.

Williams – ‘He’s got the quality’

“Eventually the ball will go in the back of the net because he’s got the quality. He’s still the same person he’s always been.”

Williams believes that it could take just one goal to get Foster back on track.

“I’ve been trying to keep an eye on him, and he seems like he’s okay. I just think he needs that goal, just to get his confidence back. Strikers .. when the ball is in the net, then they’re confident, then they forget about all their problems.

“Hopefully tomorrow night, the chances he gets, he can bury them, and he can go back to England happy.

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“He’s our powerhouse up front. He’s been amazing for us. He scored wonderful goals at the AFCON. We need Lyle in good spirits. And you know the country must support him … he’s done wonders for our country, so get behind him. Support him in good and bad moments, because he will bang goals.”