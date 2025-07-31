PSL DC makes ruling on Gallants, Mphambaniso matter

Gallants pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined fined.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has fined Marumo Gallants for fielding an ineligible player .last season.



The case was brought back to the PSL DC after SAFA Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC ruled in favour of Cape Town City and said the PSL DC should initiate an investigation into Mphambaniso’s eligibility.



Now PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed on Thursday evening that Gallants pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined fined an amount of R200 000 for fielding Mphambaniso during the 2024/25 season.

“I can confirm that a short while ago, the PSL DC just finalised a disciplinary matter in which I had preferred charges of misconduct against Marumo Gallants Football Club as well as its player, Mr. Monde Mphambaniso,” said Majavu.

“This case stemmed from the registration of Mr. Mphambaniso, which was procured by Marumo Gallants without the required clearance certificate in accordance of the rules of the league. Mindful of the circumstances, the context and the background against which this player was registered, Marumo Gallants pleaded guilty, and in the result, were subsequently convicted as such.

“Coming to the issue of sanction, having listened to the evidence in aggravation as well as the evidence in mitigation and the prevailing contextual background pertaining to this matter, which I must hasten to add that was subjected to a variety of disciplinary proceedings, served before various appeal tribunals, including a recent arbitration which resulted in a directive by the arbitrator that they be charged.

“The PSL DC ruled as follows, one that Marumo Gallants be fined an amount of 200,000 Rands, half of which is immediately payable, and the other half suspended for 24 months, on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence again. Should they reoffend, that suspended portion would be triggered immediately, and they will be further sanctioned for that subsequent misdemeanour. They were further directed to carry the costs of the DC hearing up until the matter was finalised, which costs would be completed administratively, and then on forwarded to Marum Gallants to pay.

“With regard to the player. The player was found not guilty, and in the result, no sanction was meted out to him. This is the end of this matter for now, unless a party that is aggrieved by this outcome exercises its right to appeal, in which case we will deal with that matter when it arises.”