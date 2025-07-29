Will City case open door for Chiefs to sneak into top eight?

Mpambaniso made over 20 appearances for Gallants in the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

Relegated CapeTown City could reclaim their top-flight after the SAFA arbitrator ruled in their favour in the case against Marumo Gallants.

City filed a case against Gallants, arguing that midfielder Monde Mphambaniso was not properly registered.



Following their relegation from the Betway Premiership at the end of the 2023/24 season, Gallants bought the status of Moroka Swallows. They then sold their Motsepe Foundation Championship status to Leruma United.



Gallants then needed to get a clearance certificate from Leruma and it was allegedly not issued

PSL DC to initiate investigation

On Monday, SAFA Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC ruled that the PSL disciplinary committee should initiate an investigation into Mphambaniso’s eligibility.

“Gallants was represented before and I expressed misgivings about the competence of the official who completed the registration form on behalf of the player.

“A degree of competence would have made it clear that the player seeks to be registered for Marumo Gallants Football Club in the PSL and that he was last registered for Marumo Gallants Football Club in the NFD, which became Leruma Football Club FC on 30 June 2024.

“A little effort would have clarified these features of the registration form. But fundamentally flawed is the fact that no clearance certificate was issued to the League,”said CAssim as quoted by SABC Sport.



If found guilty, Gallants could be docked points in all the games Mphambaniso participated in and this could see City, who were relegated via the playoffs, return to the Betway Premiership.



It could also open a door for Kaizer Chiefs, who finished ninth on the log table, to get into the top eight.

Chiefs lost 2-1 to Gallants at home in the second round of the season in April and Mpambaniso played in that match.