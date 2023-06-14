Reported Chiefs target Webber joins Sekhukhune United

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

One of the players who have been linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Jamie Webber has ended speculation on his future by joining Sekhukhune United.

ALSO READ: Young Africans boss not surprised by Chiefs’ interest in Nabi

Webber was reported to be one of the players Chiefs were looking to lure to their Naturena nest next season.

The 25-year-old central midfielder was announced by Babina Noko on Wednesday afternoon as one of their new players.

Sekhukhune are expected to release at least nine players as they rebuild after an almost successful campaign last term. They lost the Nedbank Cup final 2-1 to Orlando Pirates.

And this means they will play Caf club competitions football next season and Webber has become their first signing ahead of a busy campaign.

“For me the thought of joining Sekhukhune is stimulating. I am excited about learning new skills although I am aware that it could be a lot of hard work overall.

“I really enjoyed watching this team play last season and I know this will be a great move for me. The club is incredible, the culture offers what I think I have been missing over the few years,” said the former SuperSport United grafter.

He joined on a two year deal with an option to extend for a further year. “I feel so excited, and I am ready for this.

“What you can expect from me is being a team player… being respectful to the coaches, backroom staff as well as my teammates.

Webber excited by Sekhukhune culture

“Also my willingness to work hard. Be accountable and take responsibility for myself and the team and help the club accomplish their expected goals. I will always give 110%.”



ALSO READ: Clubs are queueing up for on-loan Pirates striker Peprah

Webber, who is a graduate of the Stellenbosch FC development academy that has been churning out impressive talent, also had a message for the Sekhukhune supporters.

“I am very grateful to be here. You guys are an incredible source of inspiration and motivation. You guys help us do better on the field.

“I ask that you continue supporting us and we will surely do our best to help you not only enjoy watching us play, but share the joy of winning.

“I look forward to sharing this new chapter of my life with you all, and making it a huge success.”