Zwane said to be on the brink at Chiefs as Yanga release Nabi

There has been a new twist in the Kaizer Chiefs coaching saga with the Naturena side rumoured to have released Arthur Zwane, while Young Africans have also released Nasreddine Nabi.

The Tunisian coach has been reported to be in talks with Chiefs to take over but his condition was that he comes with his own technical team.

And the standoff was that Chiefs wanted to keep Zwane in the technical team. But it emerged on Wednesday night that Chiefs had yielded to Nabi’s demands and released Zwane.

Phakaaathi’s efforts to verify Zwane’s firing with sources at Naturena, however, drew differing information. One source said, ‘not yet’. The other said he would not be surprised if it had happened.

“I would not be surprised. The writing was on the wall,” said the source. And Yanga have confirmed that Nabi is leaving them after two successful years.

“The leadership of Young Africans Club would like to inform the public that it has reached an agreement with its coach Nasreddine Nabi after the coach asked not to activate a renewal clause on his contract.

“Coach Nasreddine Nabi’s contract with the Young Africans club ends at the end of this season (June),” said the Tanzanian side in a statement.

“After the end of the contract, the leadership of Young Africans met with coach Nabi for negotiations to sign a new contract.

“But Nabi asked to leave so he could find a new challenge. As the head coach of Young Africans, Nabi has won two titles of the NBC premier league, two titles of the Azam Federation Cup, two titles and a national shield and brought our team to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup.

“The leadership of Young Africans is grateful to coach Nabi, who has managed to win two NBC Premier League titles, two Azam Federation Cup titles, two Community Shield titles and brought our team to the finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

“The leadership of Young Africans thanks coach Nabi for his contribution throughout the period he worked for our team and wishes him all the best in his journey.

“In addition, the leadership of Young Africans has started the process of finding a new coach to replace coach Nasressine Nabi.”