Young Africans boss not surprised by Chiefs’ interest in Nabi 

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Young Africans club boss, Hersi Said, expressed his lack of surprise regarding Kaizer Chiefs‘ reported interest in their coach, Nasreddine Nabi, attributing it to the remarkable job Nabi has done at the Tanzanian club.

Nabi’s contract with Young Africans, affectionately known as Yanga, is set to conclude at the end of June, and several clubs, including Chiefs, have reportedly enquired about his availability for the upcoming season.

In a recent interview with FARPost, Said confirmed that they have not yet entered into discussions with Nabi regarding an extension of his tenure in the Eastern African country.

Said acknowledged the incredible progress they have achieved over the past two and a half years with coach Nabi.

He also highlighted the positive environment they have cultivated to support his success.

“We’ve obviously built something incredible with coach Nabi over the last two and a half years,” Hersi told FARPost

“He’s at a club where we’ve created a good environment for him to succeed and he’s done well.



“Considering our success as a club in the last two years, it comes as no surprise that clubs would be interested in him.

“We’ve had a packed fixture schedule in a season where we’ve played 55 games. So the coach’s new contract hasn’t been discussed although we have made our intentions to extend known to him.”



The success and achievements attained under Nabi’s guidance have undoubtedly captured the attention of football clubs looking for a talented and experienced coach.

Nabi has done wonders at Yanga

Young Africans’ notable progress and strong performance have undoubtedly elevated Nabi’s profile, making him an attractive prospect for teams seeking to enhance their coaching staff.

Nabi won a treble in his first season at Yanga, and repeated the feat this season, adding a good run in the Caf Confederation Cup on top of that.

Chiefs are reported to have tabled an offer for Nabi and it is now up to him to decide. It is however also reported that his demands may be a bit too much for Amakhosi.

It is said that Nabi wants to bring his own technical team while Chiefs wants to keep Arthur Zwane in the fold.