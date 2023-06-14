LISTEN: Chiefs chase a new coach – but is that really the problem?

By Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs have been widely linked to a new head coach in the last week or so, with Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi said to be high on the wanted list of Amakhosi management.



If Chiefs do decide against keeping Arthur Zwane on for another season, it will go against the public statements from the club last season, when all the talk was about keeping faith in the former Chiefs winger.



All of which does beg the question – do Chiefs’ management actually have a direction in which they are heading? And is it time, once again, for them to look at themselves, rather than their head coach, in deciding where things have gone wrong for Amakhosi in eight seasons in a row without a trophy?



In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and our expert on all matters Chiefs, Sibongiseni Gumbi, take a look at the situation at Chiefs, and the latest on Nabi and his potential arrival at Naturena.



We also look at the signings Chiefs have made, and wonder whether their scouting network needs some help, particularly when it comes to signing players from outside South Africa.

Champion Tau

We also reflect on a fantastic weekend for Percy Tau, who helped Al Ahly capture and 11th Caf Champions League title. And we look ahead to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Morocco on Saturday.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here: