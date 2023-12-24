Sundowns perfect start ends after Cape Town City draw

Downs will spend Christmas Day on top of the log standings with 34 points, five ahead of second-placed SuperSport United.

Fidel Brice Ambina of Cape Town City is challenged by Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 football match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium on 24 December 2023 ©Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw in a DStv Premiership match on Sunday.



The Citizens are the first club to take points off Sundowns who had won 11 matches in a row coming into the game.

It was a game that could have gone either way as both sides went toe-to-toe. City was refreshingly brave and took the game to the defending champions.

Both teams pressed high and forced defenders into mistakes but lacked the final touch in front of goal.

Peter Shalulile had the ball in the back of the net eight minutes before the break but he was flagged for offside even though television replays showed otherwise.

Darwin Gonzalez squandered two opportunities put City in front in the opening 45 minutes. On the other hand, Lucas Ribeiro also missed a good opportunity to break the deadlock.



The second stanza was also more like the first as neither side could find the winner despite a couple of changes from the bench.

Both City and Sundowns had to settle for a point at Cape Town Stadium on the eve of Christmas.