Banyana star Magaia reveals what she will do with Fifa money

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

With Banyana Banyana are set to walk away with over R1 million for making it to the last 16-round of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, forward Hilda “Bread Winner” Magaia says she will provide ‘bread’ for her family with her share.

Magaia’s was the star performer for Banyana in their hard fought 3-2 win over Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday. The forward scored one goal and provided the assist for Thembi Kgatlana’s stoppage time goal that booked Banyana’s spot in the last-16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“They call me the ‘Bread Winner’, so without the bread winner there is no bread, I had to provide the bread for the nation,” said Magaia.

“It really means a lot, especially knowing that we were so close to going home but it really means a lot. It is an emotional one, personally I can say since it’s my first World Cup it’s really an emotional one, I don’t want to lie but it’s all God’s glory for me.”

With each player in the 23 players squad set to pocket huge bonuses, Magaia says the money will come in handy for her family, especially her mom.

“It means I will be able to help my family. I’ll be able to do everything for my mother because I’m the one who’s taking care of her. I’m the breadwinner, so I’ll be doing everything for my mom.”



Meanwhile, Banyana coach Desiee Ellis applauded Magaia and the rest of the team for their fighting spirit against Italy.

The Banyana coach reserved special praise for goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who made vital saves to keep Banayana in the game.

“Yesterday, I said to you about the ‘bread winner’ and the ‘bread winner’ came through today (Wednesday) for us but we had warriors out there. I think that save from Kaylin right at the end, it could have just put us out of the tournament but we never stopped fighting,” she said.

“We even changed the formation, we said let’s go three at the back and let’s just go. That’s how we got it because this team never gives up.”