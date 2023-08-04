Mammila’s cocky comments jolts Chiefs players

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chippa United’s cocky approach to their DStv Premiership opener against Kaizer Chiefs has made Molefi Ntseki’s job a little easier.

The new Amakhosi coach, whose first game is highly anticipated, does not have to worry about motivating his players for the game.

The words spoken by Chippa coach Morgan Mammila recently seem to have jolted Chiefs players into making it their mission that they prove him wrong.

Mammila said Chiefs are the easiest team to play against. Under his guidance last season, the Chilli Boys managed a good 2-1 win over Chiefs.

“Chiefs are a very easy team to play against, you know them, we all know them. We know their advantages and disadvantages,” Mammila said recently.

“One thing is for sure, don’t undermine them, they will hurt you hard, they are a big team. It’s not a joke, they have made good signings.

“But one thing for sure, if they don’t get what they want in the first ten minutes, they get frustrated and that’s what we want to do.”

Chiefs have one eye on Sundowns game

These words seem to have upset the Chiefs camp with Ntseki also bit back at Mammila. He said he was saying that to hype himself and his players.

“At Chiefs we don’t prepare for one team, we prepare for all the teams. We prepare for all the trophies that we will play in,” Ntseki said this week.

And one of his players, Mduduzi Shabalala said they want to make Mammila eat his cocky words.

“They have been saying a lot of things about us. But we just want to go out there and express ourselves with positive energy and willingness to fight for the team,” Shabalala said this week.

“They are a good side, with some very good players, so we are expecting a tough contest,” added the 19-year-old.



Shabalala, who is expected to blossom this season, says the win over Chippa will be a good confidence booster ahead of their crunch game against Mamelodi Sundowns next Wednesday.

“The first game is very important for us to boost confidence. We play Sundowns in our second game and we want to go into that match with three points in the bag.”

Chiefs host Chippa at Durban’s famed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.