WATCH: Maswanganyi’s cheeky penalty against Chiefs

The penalty was awarded to the Buccaneers late in the game after Njabulo Blom was adjudged to have fouled Relebohile Mofokeng inside the box.

Patrick Maswanganyi scored a cheeky Panenka to give Orlando Pirates 1-0 victory against Kaizer Chiefs at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.



The penalty was awarded to the Buccaneers late in the game after Njabulo Blom was adjudged to have fouled Relebohile Mofokeng inside the box.



With so much at stake, Maswanganyi stepped up and did what many could not have predicted and that is to beat Bruce Bvuma with a Panenka.



WATCH: Maswanganyi’s Panenka against Chiefs



Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi could not be drawn to comment on the penalty incident after the match.



When asked if he saw the penalty Riveiro said: “Not really. I watched now on the bench in the monitor, it’s difficult to say, I’m not going to say anything, but if the referee says it’s a penalty in extra-time, it must be very clear.”



ALSO READ: Riveiro hails Man of the Match Makhaula after Chiefs victory



Nabi said: “I’m not going to talk anymore about this type of referee. You will see in your studio if it was a penalty or not.

“If I talk, red card. If I ask him how is your family, a red card. If I ask, how are you, red card.”

Video credit: Clinton Jones – The Citizen sports editor