OPINION: Orlando Pirates deserved to win against Kaizer Chiefs

Pirates dominated the match, they had more shots at goal and more shots on target.

Kaizer Chiefs fans are obviously unhappy that their team lost against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby this past weekend, but the reality is that Pirates deserved their victory because overall they were the better team.

Pirates dominated the match, they had more shots at goal and more shots on target. Chiefs only had two shots on target the whole game while Pirates had six and the Buccaneers had more corner kicks than Amakhosi.



So I’m puzzled by Chiefs supporters and more especially the club coach Nasreddine Nabi for believing that Chiefs deserved something from the game. “Honestly, I think for the match a 0-0 is correct, no one deserved to lose the game,” said Nabi after the game. I’m sure now that the dust has settled and reality has kicked in, Nabi has changed his mind and does admit that Pirates deserved their victory.

Granted, Amakhosi did play well but that mainly happened in the middle of the park where there was no danger to their opponents. The reality is that Chiefs only had one shot on target in each half. and that’s not good enough to win a football match

Bruce Bvuma was the busier of the two goalkeepers and had the match finished in a 0-0 draw, he was my favourite for the Man of the Match award. Unlike Sipho Chaine, who was merely a spectator for most of the game, Bvuma kept Chiefs in the game. He’s certainly not to blame for the goal that he conceded. It was a well-taken panenka by Patrick Maswanganyi that could have beaten any goalkeeper on the day.

Even though there was some controversy surrounding the penalty decision taken by referee Masixole Bambiso, the reality is that Pirates worked for it and they deserved it. There was a foul on Relebohile Mofokeng by Njabulo Blom and as an international player he knew better than to grab a player inside the box.



The fact that the referee allowed play to continue and only gave the penalty after Mofokeng had failed to score, that’s a debate for another day. But what I like is that no one is disputing the fact that there was a foul inside the box. So, for the reasons I have already stated, Pirates truly deserved their win against Chiefs.