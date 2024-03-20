Rulani on Maema’s lack of game time – ‘It’s clear we can never be fair’

'We need Rushine and Neo but we need them at their best,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Rulani Mokwena has addressed why Mamelodi Sundowns fan-favourite Neo Maema can’t hold down a regular place his team this season.

Maema hasn’t made a single DStv Premiership appearance in 2024. His only involvement for the Brazilians this year was a substitute appearance in Nedbank Cup when they thrashed La Masia 6-1 in the last 32.

The 28-year-old is not the only one struggling for game time. Centre-back Rushine De Reuck has also fallen down the pecking order at the heart of defence.

“They are not doing anything wrong. It’s just the competition (for places) and I think at a certain point, you’ve got to understand the dynamics at the club. We need Rushine and Neo but we need them at their best ” Mokwena said.

“Injuries have not helped as well because when they try to get a bit of momentum, they got injured. They are not injured at the moment and they are training but they have to wait and fight for their place in the team. We’ve got incredible competition in those positions and the team is winning.”

According to the Masandawana website, 39 players are listed on their roster for the 2023/2024 campaign. Mokwena was at pains to also explain the difficulty of keeping his sizeable squad happy.

“Sometimes you ask me why is Gaston (Sirino) not playing and when we play him, you ask why is Neo not playing but I can’t play all of them. Only 11 can play and when this one is playing,” he said.

“I will get asked why is Lebo Maboe and Sphelele Mkhulise not playing. It’s very difficult in a club like this because while you are giving opportunities to everybody and trying to be to be honest, it’s clear that we can never be fair. You can only play 11 and you can only make five substitutions so I don’t try to be fair because I know it’s impossible.

‘It’s a difficult conundrum’

“I try to be honest every single day and go home with the ability to sleep well knowing that I have given my best to the football club and given my best to the players because they give me their best everyday. That’s what they have to do and that is continue to fight and that’s the message that I give to everybody.

“When Thembinkosi Lorch was on the bench, everyone was asking when is he going to start games but he’s starting games and now it’s a question of ‘when is this one going to play?’ so it’s a difficult conundrum.”