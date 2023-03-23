SA Under-23 held to draw by Congo in Olympic qualifier

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

David Notoane’s South Africa Under-23 side made life difficult for themselves after playing to a 1-1 draw with Congo Brazzaville in the first leg of the Caf Olympic qualifiers at Dobsonville Stadium on Thursday.

The draw can be a huge blow for South Africa with the second leg coming up on Monday 27 March at Massamba-debat Stadium.



Congo will be eager to wrap up the two legs tie at home in order to progress to the next round of the qualifiers and they have an advantage going into the second leg.

The young Bafana Bafana side had to fight their way back to the game after Congo scored just before half-time, and the hosts managed to get an equaliser later in the second half.

The home side had a decent start in the game and managed to create a number of goal-scoring chances from the first six minutes of the match through Stellenbosch FC player Devin Titus, but his attempt went wide.

South Africa would go on to enjoy much of the ball possession and continued to ask some questions of Congo goalkeeper Guelor Bissila, but Notoane’s charges weren’t getting things right in front of goals.

While Congo started the tie slow, the away side had the best chance of the game in the 27th minute, but goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver managed to pull a great save to deny Dayarel Diambomba from scoring and making sure the score-line remained goalless.

As the game went towards half-time, Congo managed to find the back of the net with a brilliant header by Raemma Mabialla to make it 1-0 for the visitors and took them to the break with their heads held high.

The second half was bound to see South Africa throwing everything at their opponents to try and get the equalising goal.

A good exchange of passes involving Titus and Jayden Adams resulted in South Africa getting a goal, but it was ruled offside in the 56th minute.

At the other end, Congo could have easily extended their lead in the half hour mark, but Diambomba failed to utilise his chance with Vyver gone out of his poles.

After numerous times of trying, the young Bafana would finally get long awaited equaliser after a delicious cross by second half substitute Mduduzi Shabalala found Thapelo Maseko inside the Congo box and the midfielder made no mistake and slotted the ball into the net in the 70th to make it 1-1 and give Notoane’s team a bit of motivation ahead of the return leg.