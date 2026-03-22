Sundowns survive scare to reach Champions League semifinal

While the Malian champions claimed victory on the night, Sundowns progressed 3–2 on aggregate.

Mamelodi Sundowns withstood an early onslaught from Stade Malien in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal to secure passage to the last four, despite a 2–0 defeat at the Stade du 26 Mars on Sunday evening.

Hosts restore pride by Sundowns win

Goals from Taddeus Nkeng and Haman Mandjan ensured the hosts restored some pride after their 3–0 humiliation a week ago, but it proved insufficient to overturn the aggregate deficit.

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While the Malian champions claimed victory on the night, Sundowns progressed 3–2 on aggregate, booking a place in the semi-finals for a fourth consecutive season. Prior to the encounter, Malien head coach Mauril Njoya had boldly declared his side capable of overturning the deficit on home soil.

The hosts made a blistering start and took the lead inside the opening minute when Nkeng powered home a header. As in the first leg, VAR intervened after the effort was initially ruled out for offside.

Undeterred, Malien continued to press with intensity and were rewarded five minutes before the interval. Mandjan doubled their advantage on the night, rifling the ball into the net after Daouda Coulibaly’s initial effort had crashed against the crossbar following a slick attacking move.

With temperatures reportedly soaring to 38 degrees in Bamako, the South African champions appeared to struggle with the hot weather conditions. Sundowns created just one clear opportunity in the first half, but Iqraam Rayners was unable to make it count. The opening period belonged firmly to the hosts, who looked a transformed outfit from the side dismantled in Tshwane in the first leg.

Relentless pressure

A cooling break midway through the half allowed Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso an opportunity to reorganise his side, but it did little to disrupt Malien’s momentum. The hosts remained relentless in their pursuit of a third goal, while Sundowns’ approach of absorbing pressure and attempting to play on the counter-attack yielded no success.

The visitors showed improvement after the interval, enjoying more possession, though Stade Malien continued to pose a threat. Rayners briefly thought he had pulled a goal back when he found the net, but his effort was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Sundowns were dealt a further blow with 14 minutes remaining when Aubrey Modiba was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Moussa Diallo. Despite being reduced to 10-man, the 2016 champions held firm under late pressure to see out the tie.

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Sundowns will now face Esperance in the semifinals after the Tunisian side eliminated record champions Al Ahly in their quarterfinal.