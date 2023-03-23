Chiefs scouts looking for reinforcements to help Zwane

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs scouts are out in full force, looking for the players coach Arthur Zwane would like to bring in for next season.



ALSO READ: Big PSL club shows interest in sought-after VFA midfielder



A source close to the club says the technical team and management have held numerous meetings where the issue of new players was discussed.



A common thread for both parties was that the team needed to beef up certain departments before the start of the next campaign.



“They are not completely unhappy with the current squad because the players are pushing hard and showing their commitment,” said the source.



“But there is an obvious need for beefing up. There are positions where the club is very thin and if one player is out, you can see the difference.



ALSO READ: Why Zwane trusts his players and the process at Kaizer Chiefs



“There is also the issue of those who may be good, but just do not fit in with what the current technical team wants.



“It is unfortunate but it happens in football where no matter the talent, one player just does not work at a certain team,” added the source.



Phakaaathi has, meanwhile, picked up that among players that Chiefs could be targeting is Given Msimango of TS Galaxy.



Chiefs have wanted the player before but their advances were thwarted by the Mpumalanga-based side.