Saleng laments poor start in Pirates win against Lions

“We didn’t play our normal game in the first half. But we managed to get an early goal, even though it was an own-goal," said the midfielder.

Orlando Pirates attacking-midfielder Monnapule Saleng admits that they didn’t have a good start in the 4-0 victory against Hungry Lions in the Nedbank Cup last 16-round at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Saleng, who was named man-of-the-match, says they switched to high pressing in the second period, which worked for Pirates as they went on to score three goals thanks to a brace by the returning Tshegofatso Mabasa and a goal from Saleng.

“We didn’t play our normal game in the first half. But we managed to get an early goal, even though it was an own-goal. We managed to play our normal football in the second-half. So, we pressed them high and created more chances,” said the Pirates attacking midfielder.

With the Ghosts having came out in numbers at Orlando, there was an electrifying atmosphere from the fans and Saleng acknowledged them for their support.

“We love the support from our fans, they must always support us. They always support during bad times, and they are with us even during good times.”

With the spot to the quarter-finals of the competition having been sealed, Bucs will now have some good time to rest following a hectic schedule in the last weeks with the FIFA international break coming up.

The Sea Robbers will get back in action in the DStv Premiership against Sekhukhune United at home on the 30th of March.